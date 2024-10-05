LoP Rahul Gandhi cooks meal for Dalit tempo driver's family in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

<p>Mumbai: Springing a surprise, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi#:~:text=11%20hours%20ago.%20Centre%20tells%20Allahabad%20HC%20it%20has%20received">Rahul Gandhi</a> cooked a meal for a Dalit tempo driver and his family at Uchgaon after he landed in the ancient city of Kolhapur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra#:~:text=Also%20Check%20out%20Local%20Maharashtra%20News%20Updates,%20Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> on Thursday. </p><p>After Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha left, the family of Anand Sandhe was visibly emotional. </p><p>“We are deeply inspired by Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar philosophy,” Sandhe said with his voice choking with emotions. </p><p>Unannounced, Gandhi after landing in Kolhapur drove to the home of the Sandhe family, which took them by surprise.</p><p>Gandhi was accompanied by Congress MP of Kolhapur, Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and iconic social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. </p><p>There was sudden hustle-bustle in the village as a host of Congress leaders including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Congress group leader in Legislative Council Satej Bunty Patil were seen.</p><p>Sandhe’s family includes his wife Anjana, two young sons, Abhishek who is an electrician and Aditya who is a water supplier. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Neither BJP nor PM Modi': No force in the world can stop caste census, says Rahul Gandhi.<p>Confused, the family rushed to make arrangements for the special guest and offered him tea.</p><p>“Rahul Bhau liked it,” said Sandhe. </p><p>Gandhi interacted with the family and was impressed about their ordinary lifestyle, and suddenly announced that he was “feeling hungry” and wanted to eat something.</p><p>“Don’t worry, I will see myself and prepare something for all of us,” said Gandhi which was yet another surprise for the humble family. </p><p>“He started chopping and took a pan to cook the spring onions, with a trace of oil and water…he cooked the vegetables and while I made jowar bhakris for all of us,” said Anjana. </p><p>“He asked us about our work…what we do, how we make a living and so on,” sons of the Sandhe couple said.</p><p>“He is very simple,” said Anjana, trying to hold back tears. After the brunch, Gandhi went ahead with other engagements. </p><p>The Sandhes even presented Gandhi with a 'return gift' - a copy of the Preamble of Indian Constitution - as he prepared to leave their dwelling.</p><p>While leaving, Gandhi was introduced to two-term Sarpanch Madhukar Chavan, describing him as a famed wrestler and also a two-time national champion. </p>