Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

L'Oréal launches largest beauty skilling centre in Mumbai, aims to train thousands of women

The launch comes at a time when India's beauty and wellness industry is witnessing sustained growth, driven by rising consumer spending, urbanisation and increasing demand for trained professionals.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

Credit: Special arrangement

Credit: Special arrangement

Credit: Special arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraL'Oreal

Follow us on :

Follow Us