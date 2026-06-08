L'Oréal launches largest beauty skilling centre in Mumbai, aims to train thousands of women

<p>Mumbai: As India's beauty and personal care industry expands rapidly, global cosmetics major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/loreal">L'Oréal</a> India has launched its largest Beauty Skilling Centre in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, aiming to train thousands of women from underserved communities and create a pipeline of skilled professionals for the growing sector.</p><p>Developed in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the new facility operates under L'Oréal's flagship <em>Beauty for a Better Life</em> programme and is designed to bridge the gap between employability and industry demand in beauty services, hairdressing and makeup artistry.</p><p>Spread across 4,267 sq ft, the centre has the capacity to train around 3,000 candidates annually. Besides technical training, the programme will provide career counselling, job placement assistance and trainer development support in collaboration with NGOs and industry partners.</p>.<p>The centre was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a ceremony in Mumbai.</p><p>The launch comes at a time when India's beauty and wellness industry is witnessing sustained growth, driven by rising consumer spending, urbanisation and increasing demand for trained professionals. Industry estimates suggest that the sector is expected to generate significant employment opportunities across salons, retail, wellness services and entrepreneurship over the coming decade.</p><p>At the event, L'Oréal India also unveiled its first Socio-Economic Impact Study, conducted by Paris-based consultancy Asterès, assessing the company's contribution to employment, skills development and economic activity in India during its 31 years of operations in the country.</p>.<p>Aseem Kaushik, Non-Executive Chairman of L'Oréal India, said the new centre reflects the company's commitment to creating inclusive growth by equipping women with industry-relevant skills and improving access to sustainable livelihood opportunities.</p><p>Jacques Lebel, Managing Director of L'Oréal India, said India is emerging as one of the most important growth markets for the global beauty industry and that professional training would play a crucial role in developing the next generation of beauty professionals and entrepreneurs.</p><p>The Mumbai facility is expected to become a key hub for skill development in western India, supporting both employment generation and the formalisation of a sector that has traditionally been dominated by informal training and apprenticeship-based learning.</p>