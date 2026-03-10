Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

LPG shortage: 50% hotels, restaurants in Mumbai may shut operations after two days

'The commercial LPG shortage has become extremely serious over the past week, with intermittent disruptions escalating into a near complete halt in supply in several regions,' FHRAI said.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us