<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ligo">Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory</a> (LIGO) project at Aundha in the Hingoli district of Maharashtra has gathered steam with L&T's two business verticals - Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) – jointly winning a significant order from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/department-of-atomic-energy">Department of Atomic Energy</a> (DAE). </p><p>According to the order classification, significant means in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore. </p><p>LIGO-India will be used to detect gravitational waves caused by cataclysmic cosmic events through multikilometer-scale wave detectors using laser interferometry.</p><p>The initiative will be one of India's flagship 'Mega Science' projects, developed through a collaboration between premier Indian research institutions — including RRCAT and IPR — and the LIGO Laboratory of the United States, with support from Caltech and MIT.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lt">L&T</a>'s project scope encompasses comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction of vibration sensitive specialised high-precision civil infrastructure, along with the manufacture and installation of ultra-high vacuum compatible 8 KM beam tube and critical equipment for vacuum infrastructure.</p><p>Integration of mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, vacuum control, monitoring system and all support utilities are also in L&T's scope. The project completion deadline is 48 months.</p><p>LIGO-India is part of the worldwide network, whose concept proposal is now under active consideration in India and the USA.</p><p>LIGO-India is envisaged as a collaborative project between a consortium of Indian research institutions and the LIGO Laboratory in USA, along with its international partners.</p><p>The LIGO-India project is being built by by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Science Foundation (NSF), USA, along with several national and international research and academic institutions. </p>