Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

L&T wins Rs 2,500 crore DAE order for LIGO project at Maharashtra's Aundha

According to the order classification, significant means in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraL&TLIGO

Follow us on :

Follow Us