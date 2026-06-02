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Homeindiamaharashtra

LUCC Rs 800 cr scam: CBI arrests two masterminds in Mumbai

Officials said that the alleged masterminds Kishan Jain and Pankaj Jain absconded after the Uttarakhand State Police registered 18 FIRs in this scam.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsCBIMaharashtrascamFraud

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