Madhura Jasraj, daughter of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away

Mumbai: Author-director-filmmaker-choreographer Madhura Jasraj passed away at her home on Wednesday.

She was 86.

She is the daughter of legendary filmmaker late V Shantaram and wife of late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

She is survived by her children Shaarangdev Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and four grandchildren, family publicist Pritam Sharma said.

Madhura’s brother filmmaker Kiran Shantaram, who had served as former Sheriff of Mumbai and Chairman of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI).