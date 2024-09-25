Madhura Jasraj, daughter of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away

Mumbai: Author-director-filmmaker-choreographer Madhura Jasraj passed away at her home on Wednesday.
She was 86.
She is the daughter of legendary filmmaker late V Shantaram and wife of late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.
She is survived by her children Shaarangdev Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and four grandchildren, family publicist Pritam Sharma said.
Madhura’s brother filmmaker Kiran Shantaram, who had served as former Sheriff of Mumbai and Chairman of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI).
Active as a writer, filmmaker, producer and choreographer in the film industry, Madhura had made the famed documentary, Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj in 2009 as a tribute to her husband.
She directed her first Marathi film - Aai Tuza Ashirwad in 2010- in which her husband late Pandit Jasraj and late Lata Mangeshkar gave their voice in Marathi songs. As the oldest debutant director in a feature film, Madhura earned a place in the Limca Book of Records.
She had penned her father’s biographies, Shantarama (Marathi) and V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema (in English).
