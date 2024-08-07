Maha Vikas Aghadi commences drafting of joint manifesto

Mumbai: At a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) are holding back-to-back meetings in Mumbai and New Delhi, the work for drafting of a common manifesto has commenced under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

The three parties - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - are planning to hold a meeting of top leaders and officer bearers on 16 August, which would kickstart the campaign trail.

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi on 20 August, the Congress will sound the bugle for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections from Mumbai, the birthplace of the late prime minister.

While Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will fly down from the national capital for the celebrations, Thackeray and Pawar are expected to join.