Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi faces challenge as terms of Sharad Pawar as Rajya Sabha member, Uddhav Thackeray as MLC ends soon

The Opposition bloc in Maharashtra, which comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will go in for several rounds of consultations in the weeks ahead
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 07:14 IST
Maharashtra NewsSharad PawarUddhav ThackerayMaha Vikas AghadiMaharashtra politicsRajya Sabha Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us