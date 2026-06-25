Maha Vikas Aghadi fault-lines come out in open amid no-show by 23 legislators in strategy meeting

<p>Mumbai: As many as 23 legislators of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/MVA">Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)</a> skipped a crucial strategy meeting called to plan the road ahead following a series of setbacks thus exposing fault-lines within the marquee seven-year-old grouping. </p><p>With no Leader of Opposition in either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, the MVA has been pushed into a corner. </p>.MVA boycotts tea with CM Fadnavis, accuses Maha Yuti govt of being insensitive to public issues.<p>Over the past year, MLAs and MLCs from Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) have often been on different pages. </p><p>The no-show of 23 legislators has shocked the MVA as several senior and prominent leaders were absent. </p><p>Thackeray has expressed displeasure over the large scale absence of legislators — which comes in the backdrop of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs forming a group and joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the attempts of the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti to rope in MLAs and MLCs of the opposition benches. </p><p>Thackeray, former Chief Minister reportedly questioned the level of cohesion among the alliance partners.</p><p>Of the 23 missing legislators, the names of 16 have been confirmed. This includes key figures such as Congress leaders Nana Patole, a former Speaker and Vijay Wadettiwar, the Congress Legislature Party leader and NCP (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil. </p><p>The list also comprises Congress MLAs Amit Deshmukh, Aslam Shaikh, Vishwajeet Kadam, and Vikas Thakre; NCP (SP) MLAs Rohit Pawar, Sandip Kshirsagar, and Abhijit Patil; and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Sunil Raut, Gajanan Lavate, Babaji Kale, Rahul Patil, and Sanjay Darekar.</p><p>Explaining his absence, Jayant Patil said, "The meeting was originally scheduled for the June 23 but was abruptly moved to the June 24. I had long-standing commitments to attend weddings on the June 24. I have informed in advance.”</p><p>Wadettiwar cited health issues for his absence, while Nana Patole attributed it to personal reasons.</p>.Maharashtra council polls | 'I sensed horse trading': MVA candidate from Konkan announces withdrawal from contest.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s brother and MLA Sunil Raut defended his absence by stating that he was involved in emergency relief work in his constituency after a 300-meter-long protective wall collapsed following heavy rains. “During the rains there was a wall collapse incident, my brother had been there,” the senior Raut said. </p><p>Congress MLA Vikas Thakre stated that his prior commitments were communicated to the CLP office. "We are all with the MVA and are participating in protests against the government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan daily. There is no need for concern regarding our unity," he added.</p>