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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi fault-lines come out in open amid no-show by 23 legislators in strategy meeting

The no-show of 23 legislators has shocked the MVA as several senior and prominent leaders were absent.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMVA

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