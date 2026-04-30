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Maha Yuti dominates as 9 Maharashtra legislative council candidates set to win unopposed

Danve is the lone MVA candidate in the polls, as the opposition alliance has the strength to secure only one seat, given the brute majority enjoyed by the BJP-led coalition.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraIndia PoliticsMaha Vikas AghadiMLCMaharashtra legislaturelegislative council

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