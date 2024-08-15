Maha Yuti government has allocated Rs 44,000 crore for agriculture in 2 years: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Amid heavy attacks from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the agrarian distress in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maha Yuti government has allocated Rs 44,000 crore in the agriculture sector in the last two years’ time.
Shinde said that major provisions have been made by the state government by keeping women and farmers at the central point.
“Funds more than Rs 44,000 crore have been distributed to the farmers through various departments in the last two years,” Shinde said, coinciding with Independence Day festivities on Thursday.
Shinde’s statement comes ahead of the raksha-bandhan rollout of the Mukhya Mantra Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme, under which the eligible women would start receiving money in their accounts - Rs 1,500 per month.
Shinde further said that the infrastructure works worth 10 lakh crores are going on across the state. “Project like Samruddhi Corridor, which is a game changer, is in its last phase of completion and soon the full Nagpur- Mumbai high-speed facility will be opened,” he said.
Shinde also said that the state government had initiated the Shasan Aplya Dari (Government at your doorsteps) scheme and more than 4 crore people of the state have benefited out of it.
"The state government is committed to the overall development of the state and the welfare of the people. The task of boosting the development through various schemes for farmers, peasants, women, students and downtrodden constituents of the society has been taken up,” said Shinde.
Published 15 August 2024, 10:36 IST