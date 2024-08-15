Maha Yuti government has allocated Rs 44,000 crore for agriculture in 2 years: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Amid heavy attacks from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the agrarian distress in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maha Yuti government has allocated Rs 44,000 crore in the agriculture sector in the last two years’ time.

Shinde said that major provisions have been made by the state government by keeping women and farmers at the central point.

“Funds more than Rs 44,000 crore have been distributed to the farmers through various departments in the last two years,” Shinde said, coinciding with Independence Day festivities on Thursday.