Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maha Yuti govt '100% positive' about Uniform Civil Code implementation: Minister

The Uniform Civil Code proposes to formulate and implement personal laws that apply equally to all citizens regardless of religion.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtrauniform civil codeUCC

Follow us on :

Follow Us