Maha Yuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi to commence final seat-sharing negotiations

Mumbai: With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just three months away, the two diametrically-opposite alliances in Maharashtra -- the BJP-led Maha Yuti (MY) and the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena group and Sharad Pawar-led NCP group -- would commence final seat-sharing negotiations. However, sealing the deal would not be an easy task.

The polls are going to be a direct contest between the ruling MY-NDA and MVA-I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.

Maharashtra accounts for 48 Lok Sabha seats -- next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh -- which commands the highest strength among the states.

The formulae of 2014 and 2019 general elections would not be applicable this time because of the splits in the 57-year-old Shiv Sena and 25-year-old NCP.

If one looks at the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP Democratic Front (DF) were pitted against each other.

In 2014, the BJP contested 24 seats and won 23, Shiv Sena contested 20 seats and won 18, the Congress contested 22 seats and won two while the NCP contested 21 seats and got four.

In 2019, the BJP contested 25 seats and bagged 23, Shiv Sena contested 23 and got 18, the Congress contested 25 seats and won one seat while the NCP contested 19 seats and won four.