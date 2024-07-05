Maha Yuti partners in internal banner war: Supriya Sule

Mumbai: Mounting an attack on the BJP-led Maha Yuti, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that the ruling allies are engaged in a banner war for taking credit.

"There is a banner war in the Maha Yuti today. Who takes credit for what, using which photo, is being seen through the Maha Yuti’s banner war," she said hitting out at the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance.

"How many engines does the Maha Yuti have? Sometimes it’s a double-engine sarkar, sometimes it’s a triple-engine sarkar," Sule said about the government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and two deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The observations of Sule, the party's working president and daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, came in Pune.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the NCP (SP) contested 10 seats and won eight out of the posting the best success rate in the state.