Maha Yuti switches to poll mode, plans joint meetings on January 14

Mumbai: The BJP-led Maha Yuti in Maharashtra switched on to the poll-mode in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing joint meetings of the leaders of the three principal allies on 14 January - a step being seen as a move to increase camaraderie and bonding of the alliance.

The BJP and its two key partners - the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction have targeted to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

In the BJP camp, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule have held a series of meetings even as the allies too have started preparations.