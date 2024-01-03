Maha Yuti switches to poll mode, plans joint meetings on January 14

Mumbai: The BJP-led Maha Yuti in Maharashtra switched on to the poll-mode in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing joint meetings of the leaders of the three principal allies on 14 January - a step being seen as a move to increase camaraderie and bonding of the alliance.
The BJP and its two key partners - the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction have targeted to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
In the BJP camp, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule have held a series of meetings even as the allies too have started preparations.
Bawankule, accompanied by state NCP President Sunil Tatkare and senior Shiv Sena leader Dadaji Bhuse, on Wednesday, announced the 15 January joint meetings of the three parties.
“We've decided to organise joint rallies at the district level on 14 January which will see the participation of senior leaders of all three parties,” Bawankule said.
After district rallies, there will be divisional-level rallies and once the seat-sharing formula is arrived upon, the Maha Yuti will have Lok Sabha constituency-level programmes.
The other parties of the BJP-led Maha Yuti includes Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bachchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Prof Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Vinay Kore-led Jansurajya Party, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.