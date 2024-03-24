After weeks of association with MVA, RSP founder Mahadev Jankar pledges support to BJP-led Maha Yuti

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events in Maharashtra, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) founder Mahadev Jankar did a somersault on Sunday and expressed commitment and support to the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti after hobnobbing with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for weeks.
Jankar (55) wields influence among the Dhangar community in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Jankar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and came out with a joint statement hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The joint statement said that the country is taking huge strides under Modi in all-round development and hence Jankar will continue to be with the Maha Yuti.
In the meeting, it was decided that one Lok Sabha seat would be allocated to Jankar's party, however, the constituency was not mentioned.
An MLC with BJP’s support, Jankar had held back-to-back meetings with NCP (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and was keen to contest the Madha seat.
The BJP had renominated Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar from Madha and because of this Jankar was annoyed.
Jankar has asked for two seats - Madha in Western Maharashtra and Parbhani in Marathwada.
Jankar started his political career by joining BSP under the leadership of Kanshi Ram. Then he became the chief of Yashwant Sena, a cultural organisation. In 2003, he founded the political party RSP.
In 2009, he contested the Madha seat and was in third position Pawar and BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh. In 2014, he contested the Baramati seat against Supriya Sule and lost.
When the Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation came to power, he was made the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department.
(Published 24 March 2024, 14:07 IST)