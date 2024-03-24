After weeks of association with MVA, RSP founder Mahadev Jankar pledges support to BJP-led Maha Yuti

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events in Maharashtra, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) founder Mahadev Jankar did a somersault on Sunday and expressed commitment and support to the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti after hobnobbing with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for weeks.

Jankar (55) wields influence among the Dhangar community in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Jankar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and came out with a joint statement hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The joint statement said that the country is taking huge strides under Modi in all-round development and hence Jankar will continue to be with the Maha Yuti.