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Maharashtra: 2 corporators to donate their 5-year salaries to kin of employees who died battling Thane blaze

The two corporators are identified as Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Najeeb Mulla.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraThane

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