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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: 6 killed, 1 injured as car collides with motorcycle

The family in the car was travelling from Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentRoad accident

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