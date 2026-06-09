Maharashtra: 6 killed, 1 injured as car collides with motorcycle

<p>In a deadly accident, six people were killed and one was injured after a speeding car collided with a motorcyle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Jalgaon on Thursday. </p><p>The incident occurred around 7 am near Londhe Phata at Amalner in Jalgaon, <em>PTI </em>reported citing a police official.</p><p>The family in the car was travelling from Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle, which crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction. </p>.2 killed in accidents on Hebbal flyover, Seshadripuram.<p>Four occupants of the car who lost their lives were identified as Nandlal Mahajan, Anita Mahajan, Suresh Mahajan and Nirmala Mahajan. The two on the motorcycle, who also died were identified as Nilesh Tawade and Falguni Bhoi. </p><p>The car driver, Aditya Mahajan, suffered serious leg fractures and was rushed to a private hospital, the official said.</p><p>The police and medical emergency personnel were helped by local residents to rushed to the spot. </p><p>A probe was underway into the incident, the police said.</p>