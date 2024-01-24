Maharashtra affected by tobacco menace

This marks the world's first tobacco intervention centered around educators.

"In empowering teachers as champions of change against tobacco, we illuminate a path to a healthier, tobacco-free future for our communities. The Tobacco-Free Teachers, Tobacco-Free Society program stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and collaboration in the fight against a pervasive health menace," said Dr. Prakash Gupta, Director, Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health.

Tobacco-Free Teachers, Tobacco-Free Society (TFT-TFS) is an evidence-based intervention programme designed to promote tobacco cessation among teachers and instil robust tobacco control policies within schools in Bihar.

Executed during 2009-2011 in select government schools, the programme achieved remarkable success, with 50 per cent of teacher’s successfully quitting tobacco, and 92 per cent of schools implementing a Tobacco-Free School policy.

In Maharashtra, the pervasive menace of tobacco has cast a dark shadow over the health of its population, with approximately 27 per cent grappling with the adverse effects of tobacco consumption.

The toll of this detrimental habit is staggering, contributing to a multitude of health issues that affect individuals across the state.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene landscapes of Pune, tobacco-related deaths claim an alarming number of lives daily, the adverse impact is not confined solely to mortality but extends to a myriad of health complications, including respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and various forms of cancer.

The pressing need to address this public health crisis has given rise to innovative initiatives, such as the Tobacco-Free Teachers, Tobacco-Free Society programme, recognizing the urgency to empower communities, educators, and individuals in Maharashtra to combat the devastating consequences of tobacco use.