Maharashtra agriculture minister abroad while farmers hit by drought: Vijay Wadettiwar

''Such a tough drought situation and the government is fooling the people, farmers by saying the model code of conduct is in place (in view of the Lok Sabha polls). On the other hand, they released tenders of Rs 25,000 crore by seeking permission from the Election Commission," he claimed.

Farmers in the state had also faced losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, Wadettiwar said.

"The government orders a crop loss survey but no aid is given by it to farmers. In Marathwada, people are devastated by drought. In the past three months, 267 farmers committed suicide in the region. People don't get drinking water here," he said.