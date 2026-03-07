<p>Mumbai: To harness growth potential from emerging and frontier technologies, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government plans to come out with policies via-a-vis cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Drones, Autonomous Vehicles and DeepTech.</p><p>For this, the government wants to create an ecosystem of research, innovation and high value products.</p><p>To ensure the security of the state's sovereign data and applications, an advanced State Data Centre will be set up in Nagpur.</p><p>Besides, a Maharashtra Geotechnology Application Centre in the state will come up.</p>.AI advisory platform to be launched for farmers in Maharashtra.<p>In order to ensure effective policy making, speedy decision making and accountability an independent Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence will be set up. </p><p>This department will be supported by an independent dedicated Commissionerate with adequate technical manpower.</p><p>Letters of intent have been signed with the global and national reputed institutions like Open AI and Sarvam AI to facilitate Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence sector in the state. The Government has also signed MoUs with IIT, Mumbai and Bharatgen.</p><p>A government process re-engineering initiative has been taken up to provide government schemes and services to the citizens of the state in a simple, easy, and accountable manner. Under this, redundant documents, stages and time required for scrutiny are being significantly reduced. For this, Aaple Sarkar Portal 2.0, Maitri Portal 2.0, and Maha-DBT 2.0 are being newly developed.</p><p>The Maharashtra Global Capability Center (GCC) Policy-2025 has been prepared in line with the Vision-2047 for a Viksit Maharashtra. Pune is becoming the most preferred destination in the country for GCC and through this policy, 400 new Global Capability Centers will be established in the state with the goal of creating 4 lakh high-skill job opportunities.</p><p>To make the state of Maharashtra a global leader in the field of Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects (AVGC), we have announced the AVGC-XR Policy-2025. Through this, more than 295 studios, special parks and startups will be supported.</p><p>These initiatives were announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the state Finance Minister, in State Budget 2026-27.</p>