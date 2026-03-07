Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: AI, quantum tech push to boost research ecosystem

Maharashtra government wants to create an ecosystem of research, innovation and high value products.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us