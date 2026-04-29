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Maharashtra approves artificial intelligence policy, marks decisive leap in future of technology

Officials said that the primary objective of this policy is to generate large-scale employment, with a target of creating approximately 1.5 lakh AI-based jobs.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisAI

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