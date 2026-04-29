Maharashtra approves artificial intelligence policy, marks decisive leap in future of technology

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government on Wednesday approved the state’s Artificial Intelligence Policy, marking a decisive leap into the future of technology. </p><p>As rapid technological and AI-driven advancements are reshaping industries and economies, Maharashtra is poised to lead from the front by embracing innovation and harnessing the transformative power of AI.</p><p>The policy was approved at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Notably, Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to create a dedicated framework for ethical AI. </p><p>The primary objective of this policy is to generate large-scale employment, with a target of creating approximately 1.5 lakh AI-based jobs, officials said.</p><p>Additionally, around two lakh youth will be trained in AI, helping build a future-ready skilled workforce. </p><p>To promote the use of AI in industry and business, 50 AI tools/use cases will be developed. </p><p>The policy also envisages setting up 6 centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence across the state. </p>.India needs to scale up AI infra investment; tax holiday announcement offers big opportunity: NVIDIA.<p>The Applied AI Accelerator initiative will be promoted to enhance AI adoption in the manufacturing sector. </p><p>To support implementation, robust computing infrastructure will be developed, including provisioning of 2,000 GPUs in the state. </p><p>Financial assistance will be provided to 5,000 MSMEs to improve productivity and profitability through AI adoption. </p><p>Special efforts will be made to encourage AI-based startups and create unicorns. </p><p>A Rs 500 crore venture capital fund will be established, with Rs 250 crore contributed by the state government. Additionally, subsidies will be provided for machinery procurement for AI-based industries. </p><p>Various incentives will be offered to boost AI adoption in education, employment, innovation and industry, including concessions in electricity tariffs, power subsidies, and stamp duty. </p><p>Focus will also be placed on developing AI-based agents to enhance communication between citizens and the administration, officials said.</p>