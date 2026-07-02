Maharashtra: ASI discovers Shivling from Amrit Kund in Trimbakeshwar

<p>Mumbai: A unique Shivling—which has remained hidden for centuries—has been discovered from the Amrit Kund inside the Trimbakeshwar Temple complex in the Nashik district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>The discovery has been made by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) when they drained water water from the tank as part of a conservation and cleaning project.</p><p>The discovery of the Shivling in the Trimbakeshwar Temple, a Jyotirlinga, has created a buzz leading up to the Simhasta Kumbh Mela, when lakhs of devotees will throng the Maharashtra’s Nashik district. </p>.ED says Nashik's self-styled godman Ashok Kharat posed as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, operated extortion racket.<p>In social media posts, the ASI’s headquarters in New Delhi confirmed the development. </p><p>“Centuries-old history has resurfaced in Nashik. The ancient Shivling at the bottom of the 65-foot-deep Amrit Kund inside the Trimbakeshwar Temple complex became visible for the first time in years after the ASI drained the sacred water tank as part of a conservation and cleaning project,” the ASI said. </p><p>“The Shivling was found at the bottom of the tank while removing accumulated silt and debris. This remarkable discovery highlights how conservation efforts continue to reveal and preserve India’s rich cultural and sacred heritage,” it added.</p><p>Nestled in the Western Ghats, the Trimabakeshwar Temple is on the foothills of Brahmagiri Hills and is revered as the origin of the holy Godavari River, often called the Dakshin Ganga.</p><p>Trimbakeshwar is abode of one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The extraordinary feature of the Jyotirlinga located here is the Linga in the temple is in the form of a three faced embodying Tridev — Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.</p>.Nashik Kumbh Mela to draw 8–10 times more devotees: Fadnavis.<p>The present Trimbakeshwar temple was constructed by third Peshwa Balaji Bajirao (1740-1760) on the site of an old temple. There are entry gates on all the four sides, viz. East, West, South and North. As per spiritual conceptions the direction East denotes the beginning, West denotes maturity, south denotes fulfillment or completion and the North stands for the revelation.</p><p>The Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on 31 October 2026 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremonies at Trimbakeshwar, Ramkund and Panchavati, marking the beginning of one of Hinduism's largest and most revered spiritual congregations.</p><p>The first, second and third Amrit Snan (royal bathing) will be held on 2 August 2027, 31 August 2027, and 11-12 September 2027, respectively, at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The Simhastha festivities will conclude on 24 July 2028.</p>