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Maharashtra: ASI discovers Shivling from Amrit Kund in Trimbakeshwar

The discovery of the Shivling in the Trimbakeshwar Temple, a Jyotirlinga, has created a buzz leading up to the Simhasta Kumbh Mela.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashik

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