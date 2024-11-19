Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP vs Congress face off in 75 of the 288 seats in state polls

The Maha Yuti (NDA) comprises of BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP).