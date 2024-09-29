Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP leaders told to split MVA in closed- door meeting, claims Uddhav

Ramtek (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that BJP leaders had been directed in a closed-door meeting to break the Opposition ranks and target himself and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Thackeray said the people will decide his political future and not the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

He alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed BJP leaders in a "closed-door" meeting to "stop" him (Uddhav) and Sharad Pawar politically.