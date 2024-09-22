Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | I will campaign for MVA; BJP will be 'wiped out' in polls: Satya Pal Malik

Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.