Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Senas brace up for Dussehra rallies 

The annual mega meet comes in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtra Assembly electionsMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us