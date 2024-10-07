Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Senas brace up for Dussehra rallies 

<p>Mumbai: Fifty-eight years after Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena, the two warring factions are getting ready for the annual Dussehra rallies for the third time. </p><p>However, this time, the annual mega meet comes in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. </p><p>Balasaheb’s son Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), would address the rally from the traditional venue of Shivaji Park. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Thane Shiv Sena leader joins Uddhav's Sena (UBT) ahead of polls.<p>Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, and now controls the original party, is expected to address the rally from the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex. </p><p>For Shiv Sena, which is part of ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) bloc, it would mark the formal launch of the Vidhan Sabha polls. </p><p>Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 and addressed the first-ever Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 30, 1966. </p><p>When he launched the party, the welfare of Marathi-manoos was top on agenda and subsequently it also adopted the cause of Hindutva. </p><p>It’s an unbroken record for Balasaheb except for two occasions – in 2006 when because of heavy rains it was not possible and in 2009 because of Vidhan Sabha polls.</p><p>A day after Balasaheb died on November 17, 2012, his last rites were performed at Shivaji Park. </p><p>After his death, Uddhav had been addressing the rallies from Shivaji Park. </p><p>In 2020, Uddhav addressed the rally virtually while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown and restrictions.</p><p>However, Shinde led the rebellion on 20 June, 2022, which led to the split in the Shiv Sena. </p><p>On February 17, 2023, the Election Commission legitimised Shinde-faction as real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow symbol while on May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had observed that Thackeray's position as Chief Minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test.</p><p>On January 10, 2023, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled on the Shiv Sena disqualification case, recognising Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Shiv Sena in what came as a setback to Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>The Shiv Sena (ES) contested on bow-and-arrow symbol while Shiv Sena (UBT) on flaming torch symbol.</p><p>In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and Maha Yuti had suffered a setback at the hands of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 after contesting 28 seats, Shiv Sena 7 (15) and NCP 1 (4).</p><p>Of the 30 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10) and they have support of one Independent.</p>