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Maharashtra Assembly passes anti-conversion bill

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 19:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAnti-conversion Bill

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