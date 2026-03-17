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Maharashtra Assembly passes bill to repeal 80 old laws

The bill would now be tabled in the Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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