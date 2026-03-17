<p>In a step to streamline the legal system by repealing the laws which outlived their utility in the statute books, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti-NDA government tabled a Bill to repeal old and obsolete acts in Maharashtra including one relating to whipping in Mumbai. </p><p>The Maharashtra Repealing Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. </p>.Anti-conversion bill not against particular religion: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Following a detailed discussion, the Legislative Assembly passed the Bill.</p><p>The bill would now be tabled in the Legislative Council. </p><p>“Majority of these laws were enacted from 1799 till Independence in 1947 and from 1947 till the formation of Maharashtra as a state in 1960,” Shelar said. </p><p>“This marks a significant step towards strengthening good governance and streamlining administrative processes, due to Constitutional amednments, reorganization of States and the enactment of new laws, several Acts in Maharashtra had become obsolete.” the minister noted pointing out that the purpose was to remove the ambiguity. </p><p>To address this, Shelar said the State Government undertook a comprehensive review of all existing state laws and decided to repeal those no longer in use, including Acts and Regulations from the Bombay, Bengal, Central Provinces & Berar, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh regions.</p><p>The repealed laws include: 24 Bombay Acts, 8 Central Provinces & Berar Acts, 18 Hyderabad Acts, 3 Madhya Pradesh Acts and 24 Appropriation Acts. </p><p>Among the repealed laws are several outdated legislations such as: The Bengal Alluvion and Diluvion Regulation, 1825, The Acknowledgements of Debts, Interest, Mortgages Regulation, 1827, The Broach and Kaira Encumbered Estates Act, 1877, The Bombay Abkari Act, 1878, The Borstal Schools Act, 1929, The Maharashtra Opium Smoking Act, The Bombay Fodder and Grain Control Act, 1939, The Bombay Cotton Control Act, 1942 and The Bombay Abolition of Whipping Act, 1957.</p>