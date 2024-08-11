Maharashtra Assembly polls: Over half a dozen political parties could pose challenges for two alliances

Mumbai: Amid the face-off of two diametrically-opposite coalitions - ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) bloc - involving six parties and their smaller constituents, more than half a dozen political parties and outfits are making their presence felt in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The elections to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which comprises 288 members, is expected around October.

There are also efforts to float a third front - which could come as a challenge to two alliances.

For Maha Yuti comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and MVA involving Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - one of the biggest challenge is the Marathas vs Other Backward Classes reservation issue.