Maharashtra Assembly polls: Over half a dozen political parties could pose challenges for two alliances

Mumbai: Amid the face-off of two diametrically-opposite coalitions - ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) bloc - involving six parties and their smaller constituents, more than half a dozen political parties and outfits are making their presence felt in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
The elections to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which comprises 288 members, is expected around October.
There are also efforts to float a third front - which could come as a challenge to two alliances.
For Maha Yuti comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and MVA involving Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - one of the biggest challenge is the Marathas vs Other Backward Classes reservation issue.
In this backdrop, the political parties that are making its presence felt in the state are Prakash Ambekar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Prahar Janshakti Paksh headed by Bacchu Kadu, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headed by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
“If Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is campaigning for Maratha reservation and Laxman Hake, who is heading the OBC resistance movement against reservation to Kunbis under OBC quota, decide to field candidates across the state, the political situation with get far more complex,” political observers said on Sunday.
In this aspect, the call given by Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is significant. Ambedkar, who has launched a campaign to save the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs, has urged 100 OBC MLAs to be elected to sort out the issue.
"OBCs will need the votes of SCs, STs if they want to maintain OBC reservation. And we would do this through the VBA, we need to get 100 OBC MLAs elected,” he said, indicating that VBA would put up candidates in all the seats.
On the other hand, Raj, who had supported the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls, has said that the support was limited to general elections and plans to field 225-250 candidates. "Yes, we extended support (to BJP) for the Lok Sabha elections…did I speak anything on Assembly polls,” he said.
Shetti, a farmers leader who has good influence in Western Maharashtra, has held meetings with AIMIM Maharashtra unit President Imtiaz Jaleel, farmers leader from Vidarbha Wamanrao Chatap, BRS leader Shankar Dhondge and efforts are underway to float a Third Front.
Kadu, who is part of the Maya Yuti and was among the first to go with Shinde after the Thackeray dispensation was toppled, could contest independently in some seats in Vidarbha.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, Denotified Tribes (A) 3 per cent, Nomadic Tribes (B) 2.5 per cent. Nomadic Tribes (C) 3.5 per cent, Nomadic Tribes (D) 2 per cent and Special Backward Category 2 per cent.
This is two per cent higher than the Supreme Court cap of 50 per cent reservation. In addition, the 10% quota on economically weaker sections is also applicable though this has now been challenged in the Bombay High Court.
The Shinde-government opened two more routes: either a 10% quota under the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes or as Kunbis, a sub-caste of the Maratha, covered under the OBCs category. The demand for sage-soyare has complicated the issue further.