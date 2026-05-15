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Maharashtra ATS nabs man from Nagpur for planting bomb in Pune hospital

The suspect had learnt to make bombs through online platforms and videos.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneNagpurATSIED

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