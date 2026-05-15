Maharashtra ATS nabs man from Nagpur for planting bomb in Pune hospital

<p>Mumbai: Days after a live bomb was planted at a hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>'s Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday arrested a man in his late 20s from a running train near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a>.</p><p>The suspect, Shivaji Rathod, hails from Manjari area of Pune.</p><p>He was travelling on Train No 18029 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to Shalimar near Howrah in West Bengal.</p><p>The suspect was tracked down by the ATS and Pune police based on human and technical intelligence.</p><p>Over the past two days, police scanned several hours of CCTV footage. The suspect is being brought to Pune for further questioning.</p><p>The bomb was planted in the Ushakiran Hospital in Hadapsar area of Pune.</p>.Maharashtra ATS conducts raids in two districts over suspected terror activities.<p>The Pune Police is examining whether there was any kind of dispute between the suspect and the hospital over medical bills.</p><p>The suspect's financial details and trail is being checked. According to Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar, the suspect had undergone treatment at the hospital.</p><p>However, what is more concerning is the fact that the suspect could manufacture a bomb. The suspect had learnt to make bombs through online platforms and videos.</p><p>Rathod originally hails from Solapur district. Police investigation revealed that investigations have revealed that the accused did not have the money for treatment.</p><p>Therefore, he hatched a conspiracy to extort ransom by issuing a bomb threat at the hospital. He was planning to flee to Nepal, however, the plan was foiled by police.</p>