Maharashtra attracted investment projects worth Rs 3,92,557 crore in 2022-23

Mumbai: Maharashtra attracted new investment projects worth Rs 3,92,557 crore during 2022-23 as opposed to the investment projects worth Rs 2,28,849 crore in 2021-22, according to the study conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council jointly with the Confederation of Organic Food Producers & Marketing Agencies.

According to Dr D S Rawat, the Chairman of New Delhi-based MSME Export Promotion Council, the government should form a high powered committee to expedite the implementation of the projects to avoid the cost escalation.

Dr Rawat, former Secretary General of ASSOCHAM, said that outstanding investment projects were worth Rs 28,88,728 crore and Rs.17,37,631 crore worth projects were under implementation in 2022-23, as per the the CMIE data.

The study noted that in 2022-23, Rs 14,00,58 core worth of projects were completed and Rs 27,167 crore worth projects revived as against to Rs 65,026 crore worth completed and Rs 6,863 crore worth revived during 2021-22.

During 2018-19 to 2022-23, the total new investment projects received by Maharashtra was worth Rs 11,19,975 crore and Rs 33,40,162 crore worth of projects were completed.