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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra becomes first state to integrate indigenous Bharat Forecast System into disaster preparedness framework

The partnership will bring advanced weather forecasts directly into the government’s decision-making systems.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtranatural disaster

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