Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule denies reports on 'friendly fight' proposal, says party will back allies

Pune: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the party will throw more weight behind its Mahayuti allies, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in the state elections.

Bawankule was replying to a question about a news report claiming that BJP had proposed friendly contest in 25 constituencies where there is a tussle for contesting the seat among the ruling alliance partners.

"These reports are baseless. The BJP will throw more weight behind the candidates of NCP and Shiv Sena," he said.