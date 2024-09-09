Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur, 2 injured

The car was dashed by another car and then a two-wheeler in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur.

Bawankule, an MLC and former minister, admitted that the car involved in the accident was owned by his son.

“The police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. Law is equal for all,” said Bawankule.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has raised the issue.

“In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?,” the Maharashtra Congress posted on X with a purported video of the incident.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe called for a probe. “This government does not value the lives of the people of the state. This is a government that only protects its own leaders and money thieves. But this government will have to pay the price in the future.

Now people will answer this government,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said that an expensive car blew up several cars in Ramdaspeth. “But surprisingly RTO has not taken action,” she said.