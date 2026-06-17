Maharashtra: BJP distances itself from Sena developments

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>on Wednesday distanced itself from the political developments involving the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), asserting that it had no role in the ongoing speculation over defections.</p><p>"We have nothing to do with what is happening. The BJP is in no way involved in it," state Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.</p>.TMC re-run in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp: Report .<p>Asked about reports of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joining the Shinde-led Sena, Bawankule said he was unaware of any such developments but suggested that the opposition party should examine the reasons behind the unrest.</p><p>"We don't know who is joining whom. But if people are leaving, there is a need for introspection," he said.</p><p>Bawankule maintained that the BJP's focus remained on governance and development, adding that Maharashtra was moving forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>His remarks came amid intense political speculation over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and claims of "Operation Tiger" by leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena.</p>