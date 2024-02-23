Maharashtra BJP MLA Rajendra Patni dies of prolonged illness

Mumbai: BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, who represented the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after prolonged illness.
He was 59.
Patni, a three-time MLA from Karanja in Washim district had been ill for the past couple of years and was undergoing treatment.
In 2004, he had won the seat for Shiv Sena while in 2014 and 2019, he was elected on a BJP ticket.
Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of Rajendra Patni. He was at the forefront of several community service initiatives and was an effective voice for the people. He played a commendable role in strengthening the Party as well. Condolences to his family and supporters.”
In his message, BJP President JP Nadda said, "Saddened by the passing away of BJP MLA from Karanja constituency Rajendra Patni. His passing has left behind a deep void in the state's political landscape, and he will be remembered for his commitment to public welfare.”
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Rajendra Patni was battling illness for the past few months. We all hoped that they would come out of this crisis. But today he lost his life. The BJP has lost a people's representative who knows about rural issues. He always had the initiative to solve the problems of West Vidarbha. He was constantly insistent that the irrigation problem should be resolved. His death is my personal loss.”
Patni is the eighth MLA from the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - elected in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls - who have passed away.
On January 31, 2023, Anil Babar (Shiv Sena/Khanapur) died.
On January 3, 2023, Laxman Jagtap (BJP/Chinchwad) died after prolonged illness.
On December 22, 2022, Mukta Tilak (BJP/Kasba Peth) died of prolonged illness.
On May 11, 2022, Ramesh Latke (Shiv Sena/Andheri East) had died of a heart attack while he was on a private family trip to Dubai.
On December 2, 2021, Chandrakant Jadhav (Congress/Kolhapur North), who was suffering from an ailment, passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad. His wife, Jayashri Jadhav, won the bye-elections.
On April 9, 2021, Raosaheb Antapurkar (Deglur/Congress), who was suffering from Covid-19 related complications passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai.
On November 28, 2020, Bharat Bhalke (Pandharpur-Mangalwedha/NCP) died due to post Covid-19 complications.