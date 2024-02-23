Maharashtra BJP MLA Rajendra Patni dies of prolonged illness

Mumbai: BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, who represented the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after prolonged illness.

He was 59.

Patni, a three-time MLA from Karanja in Washim district had been ill for the past couple of years and was undergoing treatment.

In 2004, he had won the seat for Shiv Sena while in 2014 and 2019, he was elected on a BJP ticket.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of Rajendra Patni. He was at the forefront of several community service initiatives and was an effective voice for the people. He played a commendable role in strengthening the Party as well. Condolences to his family and supporters.”