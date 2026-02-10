Menu
Maharashtra: BJP wins Chandrapur mayor’s seat with Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) support

BJP corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected the Mayor while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Prashant Danav was elected the Deputy Mayor.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 13:59 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 13:59 IST
