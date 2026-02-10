Menu
Maharashtra: BJP's Sameer Rajurkar elected as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor

Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal was elected as a deputy mayor in the election presided over by Collector Dilip Swami.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 10:39 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtra

