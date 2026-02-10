<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>) corporator Sameer Rajurkar was elected mayor of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, while the Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal became the deputy mayor.</p>.<p>Rajurkar was up against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aimim">AIMIM</a>) corporator Ashok Hiwrale, but clinched the post by 37 votes.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal was elected as a deputy mayor in the election presided over by Collector Dilip Swami.</p>.BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mumbai mayor candidate, Shiv Sena picks Sanjay Ghadi for deputy mayor post.<p>The BJP has 57 seats in the 115-member civic body, while the Shiv Sena, which contested the January 15 polls independently, managed 13 seats.</p>.<p>The parties, however, came together for the mayor and deputy mayor election.</p>.<p>The AIMIM is the largest party in the Opposition, with 33 seats, followed by Shiv Sena UBT (6), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (4), while Congress and NCP (SP) got one each.</p>