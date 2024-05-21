Maharashtra Board Class 12 results out: 93.37% students pass exams, girls outshine boys

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51 per cent students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71 per cent, Pune 94.44 per cent, Kolhapur division 94.24 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08 per cent, Amravati 93 per cent, Latur 92.36 per cent, Nagpur 92.12 per cent, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95 per cent.