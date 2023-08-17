Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Body of newborn baby found in bushes

Passersby called the police after they spotted the body of the male child in the bushes opposite the Panchayat Samiti office on the road.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 07:06 IST

Follow Us

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found in the bushes on Wednesday afternoon, an official said on Thursday.

Passersby called the police after they spotted the body of the male child in the bushes opposite the Panchayat Samiti office on the road leading to the state-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, the official said.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 07:06 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT