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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra braces for water stress, agrarian challenges as monsoon session begins

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, said that his government has already issued instructions to conserve water.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India News

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