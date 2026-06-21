Maharashtra braces for water stress, agrarian challenges as monsoon session begins

<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>encounters one of the worst-ever water crisis in recent times and possible agrarian distress because deficient rainfall triggered by global climate phenomenon, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño</a>, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the government stands with farmers which is reflected by the Rs 36,586 crore loan waiver involving 56 lakh beneficiaries, the biggest in size so far. </p><p>“We will stand by the farmers,” Fadnavis, the head of the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, said amid the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi boycott of the customary tea meeting hosted by the chief minister on the eve of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature. </p><p>Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, said that his government has already issued instructions to conserve water and urged people to use it judiciously in the wake of the impending crisis. </p>.Maharashtra's Imagicaa Water Park goes dry as water crisis forces closure delayed monsoon impact tourism economy.<p>Speaking about the Maharashtra government’s Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme, which involves waiver of overdue short-term crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers, the chief minister said: “The Rs 36,856 crore loan waiver is the biggest so far and the 56 lakh beneficiaries is the largest in terms of coverage.” </p><p>According to him, the committee is appointed, headed by MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi, to formulate criteria for the loan waiver suggested short-term measures, long-term measures and banking reforms. </p><p>“As we go ahead, we have also formed a sub-committee involving me, the two Deputy CMs and senior ministers which will oversee the implementation,” he said, adding that whatever “appropriate decisions” are needed will be made. </p><p>Fadnavis said that the monsoon has deviated because of El Niño. “As of today, rainfall in the state is 80 per cent below average. In some places there is not a single drop of rain…the shortfall is across regions (Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha),” the CM said expressing deep concern.</p><p>“Latest reports from the IMD state that from 23 June, monsoon would pick up in the Konkan coast. In the first week of July, there would be rainfall, but it may be scattered,” Fadnavis said, asking farmers not to rush with sowing operations. “Farmers must exercise caution,” he said. </p><p>According to Fadnavis, the water stock across reservoirs in the State is around 24 per cent as of today, compared to 31 per cent the previous year. </p><p>“If rainfall is not adequate there could be water scarcity and a big crisis ahead,” he added. </p>