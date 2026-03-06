Menu
Maharashtra Budget 2026-27 | Fadnavis announces Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver honouring Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis said that the State Budget 2026-27 is dedicated to Ajit Pawar, the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President, who died in a plane crash.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 11:42 IST
