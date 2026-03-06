<p>Mumbai: In a budget dedicated to the late Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, announced a loan-waiver scheme to combat the agrarian distress in the western Indian state. </p><p>Presenting the State Budget 2026-27, Fadnavis announced Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Farmers’ Loan Waiver Scheme named after the legendary Holkar-queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.</p><p>“Till September 30, 2025, loan of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana,” Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, said while presenting the budget.</p><p>While Fadnavis tabled the budget in the Legislative Assembly, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal presented it in the Legislative Council. </p>.Maharashtra Budget: Tax concessions for those buying vehicles after scrapping older ones.<p>Fadnavis said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-budget-2026-memorial-for-ajit-pawar-will-be-set-up-cm-devendra-fadnavis-3921998">State Budget 2026-27 is dedicated to Ajit Pawar</a>, the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President, who died in a plane crash on 28 January 2026.</p><p>As Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar had presented 11 budgets and was preparing for next year’s budget. </p><p>Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present in the House when Fadnavis tabled the budget. </p><p>Fadnavis also announced that the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the cash-benefit scheme for women, would continue. </p><p>In 2024, ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar had rolled out the scheme when Shinde was the Chief Minister.</p>