<p>Mumbai: The crucial budget session of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Legislature will commence on Monday, however, former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, who was an MLA for a record eight times from Baramati since 1991, will be missed. <br><br>The Learjet crash that claimed Ajit Pawar's life will reverberate during the proceedings. </p><p>Ajit Pawar, a fine administrator and outspoken leader with a sense of humour, had relationships cutting across party lines. </p><p>The BJP-led Maha Yuti may be numerically very strong, however, it will not have an easy sailing as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has many issues. </p><p>This is the second legislature session in succession without a Leader of the Opposition in either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget">budget </a>session will commence on February 23, 2026, and will run until March 25, 2026.</p><p>On the opening day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat will deliver the customary address to the joint session of the legislature. This will be followed by a condolence motion paying tributes to the late Deputy Chief Minister.</p>.Ajit Pawar air crash: 'Black box not easily destroyed', son Jay seeks probe into 'lapses'.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Planning, earlier held by Ajit Pawar, will be tabling the State Budget 2026-27, on March 6, 2026. </p><p>Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at his hometown Baramati in Pune district on January 28, 2026. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar was elected the NCP legislature party leader and sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. </p><p>For Sunetra Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha member, this is her maiden Maharashtra legislature session. Sunetra Pawar has been allocated the State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs, Minorities Development and Aukaf, however, Fadnavis has kept the Finance and Planning portfolios with him.</p><p>Maharashtra’s debt stock has crossed the Rs 8 lakh crore mark and this time the Economic Survey 2024-25 may reflect a debt around Rs 9 lakh crore. </p><p>Despite financial constraints, Fadnavis will aim for a greater plan outlay, boosting infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and social sectors. </p><p>One key allocation will be for the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the cash-benefit scheme which made the landslide victory possible for the BJP-led alliance. </p><p>Two issues that has to been seen whether there is any increase in the allocation and enhancement of the monthly sum from the current Rs 1,500. </p>.Maharashtra: MMRDA presents Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for 2026–27. <p>Besides, there has been a demand to name it as the Ajitdadanchi Ladki Bahin Yojana.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the scheme when he was Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar rolled it out as Finance Minister. </p><p>On the other hand, the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha is scheduled on 16 March 2026. </p><p>The seven retiring members of the Rajya Sabha are - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and party’s Fauzia Khan, BJP’s two members Dhairyashil Mohan Patil and Bhagwat Karad, RPI (A) chief and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Congress party’s Rajani Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi. </p><p>In the House of 288 (current strength 286), the Maha Yuti’s strength is BJP 131 MLAs (after the death of Shivajirao Kardile), Shiv Sena (57) and the NCP 40 (after Ajit Pawar’s death) plus support of JSS (2), RSPS (1), RSPA (1), RSYP (1) and Independent 1.</p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | Nephew Rohit seeks removal of Aviation minister till probe is completed.<p>On the other hand, the MVA and the full opposition strength include Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, Congress 16, NCP (SP) 10, CPI (M) 1, PWP (1), SP (2) and AIMIM (1). </p><p>The quota needed to win is 37 and hence the MVA can get only one seat. </p><p>It appears that there is unanimity over Sharad Pawar’s name within the MVA, however, the NCP (SP) supremo is yet to say anything on it. </p><p>On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s term as an MLC will come to and end mid-May. While he is keen for another term, the MVA will have to take a call. The Legislative Council polls are expedted in April.</p>