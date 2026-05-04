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Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar wins by margin of 2.14 lakh votes

For the last six decades, the Pawar family has dominated politics in Baramati, which is part of the Pune district.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraBypollsunetra pawar

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