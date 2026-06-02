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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra cabinet clears farm loan waiver, 56 lakh farmers to benefit

Farm loan waiver was one of the major promises made by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance before the 2024 assembly elections.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafarmers

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