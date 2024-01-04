Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod for OPS to state employees who joined service after Nov 2005

Talking to PTI, Vishwas Katkar, general secretary of the Maharashtra state employees' confederation, said, "The cabinet's decision will benefit some 26,000 state government employees who were selected before November 2005 but received joining letters later. This decision will benefit only these 26,000 state employees."

There are as many as 9.5 lakh state employees who joined the service before November 2005 and they already enjoy the benefits of the OPS.