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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee clears Rs 1,722 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link

The ongoing Versova-Bandra Sea Link project, whose revised cost stands at Rs 18,120.96 crore, is expected to be completed by May 2028.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBandra

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