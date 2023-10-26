Maharashtra: Car of advocate fighting against Maratha reservation vandalised

However, Sadavarte has demanded the arrest of Jalna-based activist and Shivba Sanghatana founder Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is currently undertaking fast-unto-death demanding reservation for the Marathas.

Those who vandalised the car raised slogans like - “Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha”.

"As long as there is blood in my veins, I will fight for the rights of students of the open category. I will not let the country disintegrate over caste. We say 'Jai Shri Ram'. We say 'Vande Mataram'. My vehicles were vandalised,” he said, adding: “I might be killed, but I won't step back. I won't be scared.”

Sadavarte has been critical of Jarange-Patil, and over the past few days, has made statements against him.