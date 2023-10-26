Maharashtra: Car of advocate fighting against Maratha reservation vandalised

Mumbai: The car of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte - who over the past few years have taken a position against Maratha reservation and fighting in courts - was vandalised in the Parel area of Mumbai on Thursday morning.
The Bhoiwada police station has registered an FIR and picked up three persons in this connection.
However, Sadavarte has demanded the arrest of Jalna-based activist and Shivba Sanghatana founder Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is currently undertaking fast-unto-death demanding reservation for the Marathas.
Those who vandalised the car raised slogans like - “Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha”.
"As long as there is blood in my veins, I will fight for the rights of students of the open category. I will not let the country disintegrate over caste. We say 'Jai Shri Ram'. We say 'Vande Mataram'. My vehicles were vandalised,” he said, adding: “I might be killed, but I won't step back. I won't be scared.”
Sadavarte has been critical of Jarange-Patil, and over the past few days, has made statements against him.