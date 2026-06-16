Maharashtra: Children become ambassadors of land rights in tribal Palghar

<p>Palghar: As thousands of children returned to classrooms on the first day of the new academic year, the Palghar district administration launched an unusual initiative that seeks to transform school students into ambassadors of land rights awareness in one of Maharashtra's most tribal-dominated districts.</p><p>The initiative centres around a specially designed comic book, Aapli Zameen, Aaple Hakk (Our Land, Our Rights), which aims to help tribal families understand issues related to land ownership, inheritance, forest rights and revenue records — subjects that have historically remained a major source of disputes and deprivation in rural and tribal areas.</p>.Mumbai's water level concerning; reserves drop to 12% of capacity .<p>Conceived under the leadership of District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar and developed by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Dahanu, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between government records and grassroots awareness by using schoolchildren as a channel of communication within their families.</p><p>For decades, many tribal households in Palghar have grappled with outdated land records, unresolved inheritance claims, incomplete documentation and difficulties in accessing benefits linked to land ownership. Such issues often affect eligibility for welfare schemes, forest rights claims and development programmes.</p><p>Officials believe that children can play a key role in carrying information from classrooms to homes.</p><p> Around 5,000 copies of the illustrated comic book will be distributed in phases across Zilla Parishad schools and Ashram schools in the district.</p><p>Using simple language, illustrations and real-life situations, the publication explains the significance of land records, 7/12 extracts, mutation entries, inheritance rights and forest land claims. The objective is to encourage discussions within families and prompt them to verify and update important documents.</p><p>The initiative will be backed by a structured training programme involving revenue officials and teachers. Talathis, Circle Officers and Naib Tahsildars will work with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to train selected teachers, who in turn will guide students on understanding land-related documents.</p><p>The programme will gather momentum during the annual Revenue Week in August, when schools are expected to host awareness camps and verification drives. Students will be encouraged to bring copies of family land documents for preliminary scrutiny and guidance by revenue officials.</p><p>The administration hopes that the initiative will not only improve awareness but also help reduce procedural bottlenecks faced by tribal families in securing land rights and accessing government benefits.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jakhar said empowering children with knowledge could have a multiplier effect across villages. "When students understand their rights, they become powerful agents of awareness within their families and communities," she said.</p><p>Officials said the initiative reflects a shift from conventional awareness campaigns towards a community-based model where schools become centres of civic education, legal literacy and social empowerment.</p>