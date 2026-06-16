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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Children become ambassadors of land rights in tribal Palghar

The initiative centres around a specially designed comic book, Aapli Zameen, Aaple Hakk (Our Land, Our Rights).
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 00:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 00:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalghar

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